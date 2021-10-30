Will file defamation suit against Rajan Sushant: Himachal forest minister Rakesh Pathania

letterschd@hindustantimes.com

Forest minister Rakesh Pathania has threatened to file a ₹2-crore defamation suit against the former member of parliament Rajan Sushant, who is contesting the October 30 byelection as an independent from Fatehpur, for the alleged corruptions allegation against him.

Pathania said Sushant had alleged a “cash for job” scam in the recruitment of forest guard held earlier this month. He alleged that ₹20 lakh was being charged from per person for job of forest guard. “Merely an apology will not do. I will see him in court,” said Pathania.

Making counter allegations, he said, “He tried to fool the public by saying that he had given up his pension. However, the truth is that he had withdrawn pension till May and rest of the pension was pending due to non-submission of life certificate.”