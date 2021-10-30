Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will file defamation suit against Rajan Sushant: Himachal forest minister Rakesh Pathania
chandigarh news

Will file defamation suit against Rajan Sushant: Himachal forest minister Rakesh Pathania

Himachal forest minister Rakesh Pathania said f ormer member of parliament Rajan Sushant had alleged a “cash for job” scam in the recruitment of forest guard; says an apology will not do and he will file a ₹2-crore defamation suit against him
Forest minister Rakesh Pathania has threatened to file a 2-crore defamation suit against the former member of parliament Rajan Sushant, who is contesting the October 30 byelection as an independent from Fatehpur. (Representative Image/HT FIle)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:25 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

letterschd@hindustantimes.com

Forest minister Rakesh Pathania has threatened to file a 2-crore defamation suit against the former member of parliament Rajan Sushant, who is contesting the October 30 byelection as an independent from Fatehpur, for the alleged corruptions allegation against him.

Pathania said Sushant had alleged a “cash for job” scam in the recruitment of forest guard held earlier this month. He alleged that 20 lakh was being charged from per person for job of forest guard. “Merely an apology will not do. I will see him in court,” said Pathania.

Making counter allegations, he said, “He tried to fool the public by saying that he had given up his pension. However, the truth is that he had withdrawn pension till May and rest of the pension was pending due to non-submission of life certificate.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP