Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will focus on development of border areas of Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
chandigarh news

Will focus on development of border areas of Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

The CM, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath, stated that both areas have lagged behind in development due to apathy of previous governments.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann being honoured at Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to chalk out a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of border and kandi areas of the state.

The CM, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath, stated that both areas have lagged behind in development due to apathy of previous governments. He, however, said his government will lay thrust on development of both these areas.

The CM said the state government is taking steps to check cross-border infiltration and supply of drugs and weapons in Punjab. He said the Punjab Police is in constant touch with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies for this purpose.

The CM further said his government’s priorities are the education and health sectors, and funds would be utilised to upgrade government schools and hospitals.

Mann also paid obeisance at Bhagwan Valmiki Temple, Ram Tirath and also paid floral tributes to Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath and exhorted people to follow their teachings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP