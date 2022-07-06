Will focus on development of border areas of Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to chalk out a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of border and kandi areas of the state.

The CM, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath, stated that both areas have lagged behind in development due to apathy of previous governments. He, however, said his government will lay thrust on development of both these areas.

The CM said the state government is taking steps to check cross-border infiltration and supply of drugs and weapons in Punjab. He said the Punjab Police is in constant touch with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies for this purpose.

The CM further said his government’s priorities are the education and health sectors, and funds would be utilised to upgrade government schools and hospitals.

Mann also paid obeisance at Bhagwan Valmiki Temple, Ram Tirath and also paid floral tributes to Luv-Kush and Guru Gyannath and exhorted people to follow their teachings.