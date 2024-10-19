Will get back what has been snatched from us, says CM Omar in Jammu

Brushing off the tag of the National Conference (NC) being a party of the Muslims and dynasts, chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Saturday said he made a Hindu deputy chief minister from Jammu not only to silence the critics but also give a message that Jammu has equal share in his government. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah with others during a meeting at the party office in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

Addressing a party workers meeting in Jammu, he assured the people that they will get back what had been snatched from them.

Omar said, “Don’t lose your heart, we have five years. For now, we are a UT but it will no longer be. We will get our rights and fight for what has been taken away from us. There is no need to get annoyed or disappointed.”

Omar’s statement comes amid criticism from various quarters that NC has deviated from its core demand of restoration of Article 370. The CM recalled how the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition government in 2018 heaped immense hardships on the people of J&K and none bothered to listen to them.

“I want to assure that they will be heard.. their voice would not disappear in the dark. We will resolve their issues,” he asserted.

Omar slammed critics, who felt that Jammu will be neglected by the NC.

“Our well-wishers started peddling rumours that Jammu will be neglected and the people will be punished because they have not elected NC or Congress candidates. However, from day one I said that this government will be of all and we will serve all the people of J&K without any bias or prejudice,” he said.

“The previous governments also had deputy CMs from Jammu. Pandit Mangat Ram Sharma was deputy CM in the PDP-Congress coalition government led by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Ghulam Nabi Azad became CM from Jammu and Tara Chand was deputy CM from Jammu. However, the Hindu deputy CM (Surinder Choudhary) from Jammu is the response to those, who called the National Conference a party of Muslims, a party which has no space for non-Muslims and a party which is dynastic,” he added.

“Now, we have made deputy CM from Jammu and he is a Hindu and he has nothing to do with my clan. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary has no relation with me and my family. What would they say now?” he said sarcastically in an indirect attack on the BJP.

“Making deputy CM was not a compulsion for me. My only motive was to give a message to the people of Jammu that they have an equal share in my government,” he asserted

He also alleged that to favour a particular party in the elections, a delimitation exercise was conducted, reservation rules were changed and the government machinery was used.

“All these tactics can take you to the elections but can win elections for you,” he mocked. The CM, however, said the real test for his government begins now.

“Now the real test begins for us. We have to resolve the issues of the people, bridge the gap between the people and the government,” he said, adding “Government doesn’t run on vote pattern. Elections are over, people have given their decision and a government is in place. Now, it is our job to resolve the problems and demands of the people.”

Omar also announced that he would be receiving direct feedback from the people during government functions to know the ground realities rather than relying on officials alone.

“I have decided that during government functions, I will listen to the people to know the ground realities. In this way officials will also realize that communication to me is not only through them but also through the people,” he said.