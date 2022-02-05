Will go with any CM face to save Punjab from Arvind Kejriwal: CM Charanjit Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that he will support the candidature of anyone for the top post as announced by the Congress high command to save Punjab from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal who he alleged wanted to take the state’s money to Delhi after winning the elections.

Campaigning in the Bhadaur constituency, Channi said, “I am not working for any position. I am with Punjab. Kejriwal is spending Delhi’s money in Punjab on advertisements and will take our money to the national capital.”

On Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comment that “people at the top want a weak CM”, Channi said, “We will see.” On his nephew’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in an illegal sand mining case, he added “It is their wish.”

The CM, who addressed gatherings in at least nine villages of the segment, said, “I will buy a house in Bhadaur and live here if elected. I have developed Chamkaur Sahib but the Bhadaur segment remains underdeveloped. I have come here with a mission to carry out development which was never on the agenda of successive governments.”

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Darbara Singh Guru, a retired IAS officer, joined the Congress in the CM’s presence.

Ex-MP Gandhi campaigns for CM

Aam Aadmi Party rebel and former Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi on Friday started campaigning for CM Channi in Bhadaur. Gandhi shared the stage with Channi and addressed gatherings, appealing to people to strengthen the Congress. “There is a need to save the Congress and democracy. I also wish to save our institutions. The Congress has built this nation. But now, the democracy is in danger,” said Gandhi.

The former MP said that he will not join the Congress but will campaign for some of the party leaders in the assembly elections. “I will campaign for Navjot Singh Sidhu and (Bholath MLA) Sukhpal Singh Khaira,” he added.

