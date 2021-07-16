Will have Hindu, Dalit as deputy CMs in Punjab if voted to power: Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday announced to have two deputy chief ministers in Punjab — a Hindu and a Dalit— if the party is voted to power in the state in the 2022 assembly elections.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the core committee of the party, which formed an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ahead of the polls, led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh.

Sukhbir said, “Some external forces want to disturb peace in Punjab. We guarantee the Punjabis that the SAD is committed to keep all communities together and therefore we have decided to have a leader from the Hindu community as deputy CM once we form government.”

“We already had announced to appoint a Dalit as deputy CM if voted to power. As Punjab has the highest percentage of Dalits in the country, it will also help protect their interests. When in power, our party has extended maximum social welfare benefits to the community,” he added.

SGPC president Jagir Kaur, Tota Singh, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Nirmal Singh Kahlon, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Bikram Singh Majithia, Gulzar Singh Ranike and DSGMC Manjinder Singh Sirsa were among those who attended the meeting.

‘To move adjournment motion against farm laws’

Sukhbir, who represents the Ferozepur the Lok Sabha constituency, said the party will move an adjournment motion seeking repeal of the three farm laws in the forthcoming parliamentary session besides appealing to other parties to support their move.

The core committee also decided to approach the farmer unions asking them not to gherao the leaders of parties who support their cause.