Will hold protests at residence of Haryana MLAs on April 2: Charuni

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said the farmer union’s members will hold protests at residences of Haryana MLAs on April 2 over delay in giving compensation for crop damage caused by rains.

He said thousands of acres of standing crop were damaged due to rains, hailstorm and waterlogging but the government did not order any special girdawari of the affected areas in many parts of Haryana and there is no announcement by the government to compensate the affected farmers.

“Farmers will hold protests in all assembly constituencies and submit a memorandum of their demands to the MLAs seeking their intervention,” he added.

He said a five-member committee of farmers has been formed and it will look into the problems of Haryana farmers.

The Haryana government has already withdrawn most of the FIRs registered against farmers during the agitation against three farm laws but the Union government has not withdrawn the cases registered by the Delhi Police and the Indian Railways.

Also, the government did not form any committee to look into the demand of guaranteed MSP to all farmers, he added. He said they will write to the Centre for immediate withdrawal of all pending cases. Also, many farmers who sustained injuries during the agitation did not get compensation as announced by the government.

Reacting to his political party’s defeat in Punjab polls, he said all crops grown by farmers are not remunerative but that does not mean the farmer will shun cultivation.

“I did not contest the election and am not even the president of the political party, but those already in active politics are criticising us for fighting elections. We did this experiment with pure intentions to provide an alternative to the people of Punjab,” he added.

Earlier, during the state-level meeting of BKU office-bearers, Charuni provided them details of the expenditure and donations collected in state during the agitation.