Will not allow Haryana to construct assembly building in Chandigarh: Minister

Patiala: Punjab health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Sunday said the Haryana government will not be allowed to build an assembly building in Chandigarh. He said if Haryana wants to build its own assembly they may do so in Panchkula, Faridabad or Kurukshetra but not in Chandigarh.

Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex which is next to the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat in Chandigarh, the joint capital of two states.

The minister’s statement comes a day after Union home minister Amit Shah announced land for the construction of additional Vidhan Sabha building for Haryana in Chandigarh. Reacting to this, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to the Centre to allot land to Punjab in Chandigarh for setting up its own Vidhan Sabha building on the pattern of Haryana, and also demanded a separate high court.

Speaking to reporters at Samana in Patiala district, Jauramajra said Chandigarh always belonged to Punjab and will remain so. “The entire assembly building also belongs to Punjab. A part of the assembly building complex was given to Haryana with a feeling of brotherhood,” he said.

The opposition parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, flayed CM Mann’s statement saying that such a move would dilute the claim of Punjab on Chandigarh.

Mann surrendered Punjab’s right over Chandigarh: Sukhbir

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday stepped up attack on Punjab chief minister for his statement seeking land for Vidhan Sabha, saying Bhagwant Mann has surrendered Punjab’s right over Chandigarh by making such a demand. Asking CM Mann to withdraw his statement, Sukhbir, while addressing the media, trained his guns on him for his statement and said, “by making such a statement, the Punjab CM surrendered the right of Punjab over Chandigarh. It is a betrayal with Punjabis.” Why he is asking land for Vidhan Sabha, when “we have the assembly here in Chandigarh,” Badal asked, stressing Punjab has inalienable right over its capital, Chandigarh.

Sukhbir also related how the Punjab CM had successively failed to protect the interests of Punjab recently be it lack of any opposition to removing the permanent member representing Punjab in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), failing to oppose central pay scales to government employees in Chandigarh and not speaking up immediately against the move to convert Panjab University into a central University.

Set up assembly premises for Haryana outside UT: Rana KP to PM

Punjab Congress leader and former assembly speaker Rana KP Singh on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up the new Vidhan Sabha premises for Haryana outside Chandigarh as Punjab has the sole right over the city.

In a letter to Modi, Rana KP said that Punjabis have had lots of expectations from the BJP government at the Centre led by him. “Be it the water issue or giving Chandigarh to Punjab, people of Punjab were hopeful that you would give their right to them, but the central government’s decision to allot land for the new assembly building for Haryana (in Chandigarh) will deepen the rift between the two states. This will give a wrong message in Punjab,” he wrote.

Rana KP said they are not opposed to a new assembly building for Haryana and will be happy if the Centre generously provides budget for it. “Our objection is that the new assembly building for Haryana should be set up outside Chandigarh. Chandigarh belongs to Punjab,” he stressed.