Will not allow state’s interests in hydro power to be sold, says Himachal CM Sukvinder Sukhu

Chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the state government will not allow the state’s interests in hydro power projects to be sold.

Himachal CM Sukvinder Sukhu (HT File)

Speaking during the assembly’s Question Hour, the CM accused the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of selling the state’s interests in hydro power projects while responding to a question hy BJP member of legislative assembly (MLA) Sukhram Chaudhary.

The CM said his government has made partial changes in the state’s energy policy and decided to restore the royalty that was abolished in hydroelectric projects by the previous government.

He added that in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the previous state government in theinvestor meet, the royalty in Dhaulasidh, Sainj and Sunni-Luhri projects given toSatluj Jal Vidyut Nigam and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) was completely abolished. The present government, he noted, has decided to restore it.

Sukhu said the companies setting the projects started work without permission, while the Local Area Development Authority (LADA) was abolished in project areas. He said that the present government has given notice to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam against the same and restoration of royalty. Similarly, notices have also been issued to NTPC.

NTPC, the CM said, has agreed to negotiate on the issue, while Nigam approached the Himachal Pradesh high court — which ruled in favour of the government. He said that if these companies do not obey the orders, the government will take back the projects allotted to them.

In response to another question raised by MLA Rajesh Dharmani, the CM said the government will re-review the policy of deputation in departments including the health department.

The opposition members, meanwhile, raised the issue of the closure of various government institutions by the state government.

Leader of opposition Jairam Thakur noted that the state government had closeddown over 1,050 institutions to which the CM said a detailed reply will be given if the opposition brings up the issue for discussion. Sukhu reasoned that the institutions were closed on the basis of a detailed survey.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, in response to a question by MLA Anil Sharma, saidthe Jal Shakti Department alone has suffered losses amounting to ₹2,100 crore due to the rain-induced disaster in the state.

