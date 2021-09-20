Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will not move from Singhu border till agri laws are repealed: Balbir Singh Rajewal
Women during the kisan mahapanchayat organised in Sector 62, Mohali, on Sunday. The mahapanchayat was addressed by Sanyukta Kisan Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Will not move from Singhu border till agri laws are repealed: Balbir Singh Rajewal

Sanyukta Kisan Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal during a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Mohali said that protesting farmers will not move from the Singhu border under any circumstance till the agriculture laws are repealed by the central government
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:23 AM IST

Sanyukta Kisan Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday said that protesting farmers will not move from the Singhu border under any circumstance till the agriculture laws are repealed by the central government. He was speaking during the Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Sector 62, Mohali.

Rajewal added that they are not going to lift the blockade from Singhu even if the Apex Court issues the order.

He urged residents of cities and villages as well as members of the business community to make the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on September 27 a success. Speaking on the occasion, another farmer leader Sonia Mann said that the central government should not test the patience of farmers and added that women have a special role in making the struggle successful.

Vice-president of Kisan Ekta Union (Sidhupur), Mehar Singh Theri, also addressed the mahapanchayat.

