Will restore Old Pension Scheme if voted to power in Himachal: AAP

If voted to power the AAP will restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for the state government employees in Himachal Pradesh, AAP’s state president Surjit Thakur said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Dharamshala, Thakur said the AAP has promised to provide six lakh jobs to the youth of Himachal.

“Till they get the job, the youth will be given a ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance,” Thakur said adding that it has not even been six months since the AAP government was Punjab formed in the state and jobs have been given to 35,000 youth.

He said the public guarantees AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal gives to the people are implemented on priority.

He said all the guarantees given to the people in Delhi and Punjab have been fulfilled soon after the formation of the governments in the two states.

The AAP president said that the party’s door-to-door campaign to publicize the 11 guarantees given in Himachal was getting huge support from the public.

He said AAP have delivered the message of Kejriwal’s guarantees to 1 lakh households in just 72 hours after the campaign was launched from Palampur on September 25.

Thakur also alleged that health and education facilities were in bad shape under BJP and Congress rules.

Even after 13 years, the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) hasn’t got its own campus, he alleged.

He alleged that thousands of schools were without a teacher or were functioning with a single teacher.

Responding to a question regarding ticket allocation, Thakur said that tickets in AAP are given on the basis of a survey.