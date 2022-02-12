Will seek legal opinion to contest 2024 polls: Ajay Chautala

Jannayak Janata Party’s (JJP) Ajay Chautala on Friday got a rousing welcome from party workers at multiple places in Bhiwani a day after he went back to Tihar jail, completed legal formalities and got officially released from the jail in a teachers’ recruitment scam in which he was serving a 10-year sentence.

Interacting with the media at Bawani Khera on his way to Delhi from Sirsa, the former Dabwali MLA said he had faced tough days inside jail and it was a moment of relief for him.

“The Opposition members of the Congress had hatched a conspiracy. Due to this, I had served more than nine years in jail. I pray to God not to show such days even to my opponents. My biggest strength is my calmness and friendly-approach towards my opponents and critics,” he said.

“After receiving such a rousing welcome, I remembered my old-days when I was a member of Parliament during the National Democratic Alliance government in early 2000,” Ajay added.

On his role in active politics, Ajay said he will seek legal opinion so that he can contest either the parliamentary polls or the assembly polls in 2024.

“When I went to jail, I had a bright future. Now, I will start my second journey from where I took a break. I want to thank my sons – Dushyant and Digvijay – apart from my party workers, who won the confidence of people by winning 10 seats in the 2019 assembly polls,” the JJP chief added.

His father and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief OP Chautala, who too had been awarded a similar sentence, was released from Tihar jail about seven months back.