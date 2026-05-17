Will soon ban alcohol in J&K: NC spokesperson

As opposition political parties have launched a campaign for an alcohol ban in J&K, the National Conference (NC) chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said on Saturday that the government will impose a ban on the sale of alcohol very soon.

As opposition political parties have launched a campaign for an alcohol ban in J&K, the National Conference (NC) chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said on Saturday that the government will impose a ban on the sale of alcohol very soon. (HT File)

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On Friday, the BJP held a strong protest outside the Gupkar residence of chief minister Omar Abdullah, seeking a ban on the sale of alcohol in the UT. The PDP and other political parties have also been advocating a ban on alcohol sales in the UT. Though Omar and NC president Farooq Abdullah had ruled out a ban on the sale of alcohol, the NC spokesman dropped hints that the party will ban the sale of alcohol in J&K.

On the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, legislator and NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said it will be the NC that will ban alcohol in J&K.

“I promise you that it will be the National Conference that will impose a ban on alcohol in J&K, and it will happen soon,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sadiq, however, took a dig at the opposition BJP and said it was good that the BJP is protesting now. “When the rules for licenses were framed during the governor’s rule, the BJP remained silent at that time, which shows their double standards.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sadiq, however, took a dig at the opposition BJP and said it was good that the BJP is protesting now. “When the rules for licenses were framed during the governor’s rule, the BJP remained silent at that time, which shows their double standards.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This comes days after a war of words erupted between Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti over the issue. The NC’s rival, the PDP, has been seeking a ban on liquor shops in Jammu and Kashmir. However, linking alcohol consumption to individual freedom, Omar had ruled out imposing a ban. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes days after a war of words erupted between Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti over the issue. The NC’s rival, the PDP, has been seeking a ban on liquor shops in Jammu and Kashmir. However, linking alcohol consumption to individual freedom, Omar had ruled out imposing a ban. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Farooq had said the government will impose a ban if the Centre compensates the J&K government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farooq had said the government will impose a ban if the Centre compensates the J&K government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Liquor sales have generated over ₹3,450 crore in revenue during the last three financial years, according to data shared by the government during the legislative assembly session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Liquor sales have generated over ₹3,450 crore in revenue during the last three financial years, according to data shared by the government during the legislative assembly session. {{/usCountry}}

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Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said on Friday, “Now that the BJP has declared its stand seeking prohibition of alcohol, the NC must rise to the occasion and bring a bill enacting a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol.”

Alcohol ban is now becoming a major political issue, especially after J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched a major 100-day anti-drug campaign across J&K. Now almost all major political parties want the CM to impose a ban on the sale of alcohol, saying that alcohol is also ruining the lives of youth in J&K.

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