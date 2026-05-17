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Will soon ban alcohol in J&K: NC spokesperson

On Friday, the BJP held a strong protest outside the Gupkar residence of chief minister Omar Abdullah, seeking a ban on the sale of alcohol in the UT. The PDP and other political parties have also been advocating a ban on alcohol sales in the UT.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:12 am IST
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
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As opposition political parties have launched a campaign for an alcohol ban in J&K, the National Conference (NC) chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said on Saturday that the government will impose a ban on the sale of alcohol very soon.

As opposition political parties have launched a campaign for an alcohol ban in J&K, the National Conference (NC) chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said on Saturday that the government will impose a ban on the sale of alcohol very soon. (HT File)

On Friday, the BJP held a strong protest outside the Gupkar residence of chief minister Omar Abdullah, seeking a ban on the sale of alcohol in the UT. The PDP and other political parties have also been advocating a ban on alcohol sales in the UT. Though Omar and NC president Farooq Abdullah had ruled out a ban on the sale of alcohol, the NC spokesman dropped hints that the party will ban the sale of alcohol in J&K.

On the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, legislator and NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said it will be the NC that will ban alcohol in J&K.

“I promise you that it will be the National Conference that will impose a ban on alcohol in J&K, and it will happen soon,” he said.

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said on Friday, “Now that the BJP has declared its stand seeking prohibition of alcohol, the NC must rise to the occasion and bring a bill enacting a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol.”

Alcohol ban is now becoming a major political issue, especially after J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched a major 100-day anti-drug campaign across J&K. Now almost all major political parties want the CM to impose a ban on the sale of alcohol, saying that alcohol is also ruining the lives of youth in J&K.

 
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