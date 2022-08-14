Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha

Published on Aug 14, 2022 04:20 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha said within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. He laid stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K. (ANI File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.

Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the implementation of the 73rd and 74th Constitution amendments have given a new lease of life to grassroots democracy in J&K. ‘We are determined to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Poorna Swaraj through Gram Swaraj. Devolution of the three Fs - funds, functions and functionaries have truly empowered the PRIs to fulfil their mandated role’, the Lt Governor said.

He said that even though the three-tier system was implemented late in the UT, Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a great and effective example in this system and today, the step towards institutionalisation of the offices of DDCs and BDCs, at a cost of 44.92 crore, will further strengthen and accentuate the efficiency of the Panchayati Raj system, making it the engine of community development in future

