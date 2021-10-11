Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will take up with Union home minister ‘unjust’ move to relocate Shillong Sikhs: Randhawa
chandigarh news

Will take up with Union home minister ‘unjust’ move to relocate Shillong Sikhs: Randhawa

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has opposed the decision of the Meghalaya government to relocate Sikhs living in the Punjab Lane area of Shillong
Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he will take up the matter with Union home minister Amit Shah and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday opposed the decision of the Meghalaya government to relocate Sikhs living in the Punjab Lane area of Shillong.

The deputy CM said he will take up the matter with Union home minister Amit Shah and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Based on the recent recommendations of a high-level committee headed by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Preston Tynsong, the Meghalaya cabinet approved a proposal to relocate Sikhs living in Thame Liu Malong area (Punjabi Lane).

Randhawa said the decision was unjust and was taken allegedly under the pressure of the land mafia.

“The civil rights of Sikhs who have been living in Shillong for more than 200 years would not be allowed to be trampled upon at any cost,” he said, urging the Meghalaya government to revoke the decision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man held for killing 8-year-old nephew in Punjab’s SBS Nagar

Punjab logs 27 fresh Covid cases, two more deaths

Smart City Mission: BJP seeks probe into disbursement of funds by Ludhiana MC

Two killed, four injured as speeding SUV hits residents in Karnal’s Nilokheri
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP