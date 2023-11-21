Will write to foreign minister over ‘maryada violation’, says SGPC on Kartarpur event

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday condemned the alleged violation of ‘maryada’ (conduct) during a party organised near Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami . (PTI)

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa had accused the Kartarpur gurdwara administration of organising a dance party in the Kartarpur Sahib complex.

A video of the Kartarpur Project Management Unit holding a dance party on the premises of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province surfaced online. The party was organised by Sayed Abu Bakar Qureshi, CEO of Project Management Unit on November 18.

During an executive committee meeting, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “We will be writing a letter to the India’s minister of external affairs, concerned ministry of the Pakistan government, and the Evacuee Trust Property Board.”

Pakistan’s Kartarpur mgmt denies allegations

The authorities on Monday dismissed the report that participants drank alcohol and ate non-vegetarian food at the gathering. Two PMU officials told PTI that alcoholic beverages were not served or there was no dance at the reception held.

The officials said the viral video which showed alcohol at the dinner party “must have been doctored for propaganda purposes”.

“A girl was singing a ghazal in the event and the video was doctored for ulterior motives,” one of the officials said.

The officials also clarified that the dinner reception was held about 2km from Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in the Project Management Unit (PMU) complex.

‘SGPC to take legal action against social media platform X’

The SGPC on Monday said it will take legal action against social media platform X, formerly Twitter, for not shutting down a fake account in the name of the apex gurdwara body that is allegedly being used to spread hate propaganda against Sikhs.

A decision to this effect was taken at the executive committee meeting of the SGPC.

SGPC chief Dhami told reporters that, by passing a special resolution, the executive committee condemned the hate propaganda against Sikhs and Sikh organisations on social media.

Through this resolution, it has been decided to take legal action against X regarding a “fake/parody” account created in the SGPC’s name to unleash hate propaganda, he said. Dhami said the SGPC’s image is being tarnished through this fake/parody account and, despite a complaint regarding it, X did not shut it down and even justified it under its policy.

Now, legal action will be taken against this fake account and X, he said.

“A meeting of Sikh scholars and senior lawyers has been called in Chandigarh on November 25 to chalk out the future strategy. The future programme will be announced after considering the suggestions received during the meeting of Sikh intellects,” Dhami said.

He also said an SGPC delegation will also meet Balwant Singh Rajoana, lodged in Patiala jail, soon.

The SGPC president said the Sikh body has also taken notice of the absence of a firm policy regarding the ongoing voter registration process of the SGPC. Alleging government interference, Dhami said by passing a resolution in executive meeting, the chief commissioner of gurdwara elections has been requested to issue strict instructions to the officers concerned by using his rights so that people do not face harassment. Dhami said the method of vote verification should also be simplified.

