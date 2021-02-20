Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday

Snow and rain is forecast in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday.

“A fresh feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 21. Another western disturbance in quick succession is to affect the region from February 22,” Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said on Saturday.

A yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places has been issued for the mid-hills from February 21 to 23 and lower hills on February 23. The higher reaches will get snow and rain from February 21 to 25, he said.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state, recording a night temperature of -4.6 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur shivered at 1 degree Celsius.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures in the region. “The minimum is 2 to 3 degrees above normal and maximum 3 to 4 degrees above normal,” Singh said.

Manali recorded a low of 2.3 degrees, Kufri 4.2 and state capital Shimla 6.9 degrees.

Dalhousie recorded a minimum of 5.9 degrees, Palampur 7.2 and Dharamshala 8.2 degrees Celsius.