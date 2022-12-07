Winter session of Rajya Sabha: Over 13-cr spent on various highway projects in Punjab in last 2 years: Gadkari

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has spent a total of ₹ 13,749 crore on various road projects in the state of Punjab. Majority of the expenditure has been done in the last two years. The total expenditure in the financial year 2022-23 alone as per the trends will touch around ₹ 6,000 crore.

These figures were provided by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in response to a question raised by Ludhiana Member of Parliament, Sanjeev Arora, in winter session of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister also stated that no state-specific allocation has been made to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the projects. The minister has stated that the budget is allocated project-wise, as per project requirements, within the sanctioned project costs.

Arora, in the House today, also asked another question related to road safety initiatives. In reply, Gadkari informed the House that the ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care. He said accordingly, various initiatives have been taken by the ministry.

Arora said Gadkari informed the House that to create effective public awareness about road safety, the ministry undertakes various publicity measures and awareness campaigns on road safety through social media, electronic media, and print media. Further, Ministry implements a scheme to provide financial assistance to various agencies for administering road safety advocacy.

He said the Union Minister also informed the House that road safety has been made an integral part of road design at planning stage. Road Safety Audit of all highway projects has been made mandatory at all stages which are design, construction, operation and maintenance. High priority has been given to identification and rectification of black spots (accident prone spots) on National Highways. Guidelines for pedestrian facilities on National Highways for persons with disabilities have also been issued to all States / UTs. The minister has further informed the house that the Ministry has notified regarding mandatory provision of an airbag for the passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver. This ministry, vide notification dated February 15, 2022 has prescribed norms related to safety measures for children below 4 years of age, riding or being carried on a motor cycle. Further, it specifies use of a safety harness, crash helmet and restricts speed to 40kmph. Gadkari also informed the House that a total of ₹ 147.53 crore has been spent by the ministry in the Financial Year 2021-22 on various activities for the promotion of road safety.

