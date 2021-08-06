With 3rd wave looming, Ludhiana gets 10 new O2 plants

With the spectre of a third wave looming large and haunting images of patients gasping for rapidly running out oxygen still fresh in memory, the district administration is doing its best to get ahead of another potential Covid crisis, while the cases are still in control.

Thanks to the concerted efforts of industries, district authorities and non-governmental organisations, hospitals and health centres across Ludhiana have received 10 new oxygen plants, which will boost the medical health infrastructure of the state.

An oxygen plant with a capacity of 1,000 LPM (litres per minute) is being installed at the ESI Hospital and will cost ₹1.7 crore. This oxygen plant, which is nearing completion, has been funded by HITES (HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd) under the ministry of health and family welfare.

A 1,000 LPM oxygen plant has been installed at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under PM-Cares Fund in collaboration with the state government, while the state government has installed another 700-LPM capacity plant.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said, “Now, hospitals will be able to generate on-site medical oxygen in a cost-effective manner rather than sourcing it from other places.

Raikot sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Gupta, who is also the nodal officer for the project, said oxygen generation plants have been installed using medical oxygen plant (MOP) technology, which can produce a 93% concentration, that can be directly supplied to hospital beds or be used to fill medical oxygen cylinders. “All these 10 plants, which include six in Ludhiana city, have been set up in the last two months. There can be no question of oxygen shortage now in case of an emergency,” he said.

Private groups under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) have also contributed oxygen plants. A plant of 250 LPM capacity, which cost ₹70 lakh, has been installed by Nabha Power at the Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH), Raikot. At the Urban Health Centre, Jawaddi, the ADAMA group in collaboration with the Punjab government has also set up an oxygen generation plant of 165 LPM capacity that cost ₹65 lakh under the CSR initiative. At SDH, Khanna, ICICI bank in collaboration with the state has set up a plant of 300-LPM capacity, which cost 70 lakhs.

Similarly, ACT (an NGO) pitched in for an oxygen plant of 500 LPM capacity at Sant Baba Isher Singh Memorial Hospital, Rara Sahib, which cost ₹65 lakh. The NGO also donated a 500 LPM capacity plant at GTB Hospital, which cost ₹50 lakh.

At CMC Hospital, Ludhiana, an oxygen generation plant of 500 LPM capacity that cost ₹1.2 crore is being set up by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and CMC Hospital. The project is expected to be completed by October this year. An oxygen plant of 500-LPM capacity has already been completed at Urban Health Centre, Vardhman.

“The deadly Covid surge has put enormous pressure on healthcare facilities in India. For those suffering from severe Covid symptoms, getting oxygen support well in time can save their lives,” said the deputy commissioner.