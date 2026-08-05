With 4L unverified voters, Ludhiana tops state chart

The month-long house-to-house enumeration exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has concluded in Ludhiana, with election officials verifying 84.5% of the district’s 26.84 lakh registered voters. More than 4.16 lakh electoral entries have been marked in the absent/shifted/dead/duplicate (ASDD) category for deletion or further scrutiny, placing the district at the top of the state chart. Ludhiana is followed by Amritsar, which has reported 2,42,751 ASDD electors, and Jalandhar, with 1,84,997 such entries.

Deputy Commissioner –cum- district election officer Himanshu Jain addressing to the media persons in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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Besides, Ludhiana’s verified figure (84.5%) lags behind Kapurthala (87.1%), Amritsar (87.8%) and Jalandhar (88.68%). Mansa is leading the state with 96.28% completion of the SIR process, followed by Malerkotla at 94.22%.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer (DEO) Himanshu Jain on Wednesday said the exercise, conducted across all 14 assembly constituencies, was aimed at ensuring an accurate, transparent and inclusive electoral roll ahead of its draft publication on August 13. Regarding the 4.16 lakh unverified voters, Jain said the district has a large migrant population, most of whom relocate frequently.

According to the district administration, booth-level officers (BLOs) visited the residences of all 26,83,999 registered electors whose names appeared on the electoral roll as of June 9. The officials distributed enumeration forms, made at least three follow-up visits to collect them and pasted intimation slips at houses where electors were unavailable.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the total electorate, 22,67,911 voters submitted their forms by August 3, accounting for 84.5% of the registered electors. The remaining 4,16,088 entries (15.5%) were categorised as absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate or otherwise untraceable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the total electorate, 22,67,911 voters submitted their forms by August 3, accounting for 84.5% of the registered electors. The remaining 4,16,088 entries (15.5%) were categorised as absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate or otherwise untraceable. {{/usCountry}}

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The verification exercise identified 80,050 deceased voters, 1,90,415 permanently shifted electors, 1,19,879 untraceable or absent voters, 19,245 duplicate enrolments, and 6,499 entries under other categories, who did not cooperate with the BLOs and refused to sign the forms.

Among the assembly segments, Raikot recorded the highest participation with 94.93% of electors submitting enumeration forms, followed by Dakha (94.54%) and Payal (93.23%). Ludhiana South registered the lowest response at 72.75%, followed by Ludhiana Central (73.25%) and Ludhiana North (74.78%). In Ludhiana South, 27% of the forms could not be collected. The area has a large migrant population.

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The exercise was carried out by 14 electoral registration officers, 28 assistant electoral registration officers, 292 supervisors and 2,927 booth-level officers, with support from political parties and more than 9,900 booth-level agents.

Officials also undertook a rationalisation of polling stations to improve voter accessibility. As a result, the number of polling booths in the district has increased from 2,927 to 3,031, with additional polling stations created in most assembly constituencies.

Jain said the draft electoral roll would be published on August 13, after which electors can file claims and objections until September 12 if their names are missing or details require correction. Notices to electors whose entries could not be verified will also be issued from August 13 in accordance with the election commission guidelines.

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The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 12, following the disposal of all claims and objections.