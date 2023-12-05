With assembly polls not in sight, J&K parties gear up for Lok Sabha 2024

With losing hope of early assembly elections in J&K, the political parties in Kashmir have began preparations for the Lok Sabha polls to be held next year.

While National Conference (NC) has accelerated the process of holding back-to-back conventions and rallies in J&K, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday constituted its Parliamentary board. Former minister and senior leader Mohammad Sartaj Madni has been nominated as the chairperson of the board. The other members of the board include senior leaders Abdul Rehman Veeri, Abdul Hamid Chaudhary, Dr Mehboob Beg, Ghulam Nabi Lone and Amreek Singh Reen.

“The Parliamentary board has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing electoral and parliamentary decisions, managing campaigns, events handling various aspects of election management. The board under the chairmanship of Mohammad Sartaj Madni will also supervise the performance and discipline-related activities of party leaders within their respective segments, as well as overseeing parliamentary affairs within the organization,” the PDP spokesman said.

Apart from Congress, PDP and the NC are part of INDIA alliance. However, of the six Lok Sabha seats in 2019, NC and BJP had won three seats each. After bifurcation of J&K into two UTs and delimitation exercise, the J&K has five seats.

Sources said the NC leadership as part of the alliance wants all three Lok Sabha seats which the party had won in last elections, while many leaders within the alliance want NC to leave south Kashmir seat for the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti where party has a strong base despite party lost the last parliament polls from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat due to low voter turnout.

“Many leaders within the party are of the opinion that Mufti, who is strong leader, should contest from Anantnag. With formation of the parliamentary board, it’s now the call of board to take the decision,” said a senior PDP leader, adding “We are part of INDIA alliance and hopeful, the alliance will select strong candidates on all five seats of J&K.”

PDP announces new office bearers

PDP has nominated its party office bearers following the re-election of its president in October this year.

The nominations, made by Mufti include, Haji Abdul Hamid Choudhary and Abdul Rehman Bhat (Veeri) as vice presidents. Mehboob Beg as general secretary organisation.

Ghulam Nabi Lone (Hanjura), S Amreek Singh Reen and Imtiyaz Hussain Shan as general secretaries.

“Asiea Naqash, Satpal Singh Charak (incharge of PDP office in Jammu), advocate Khurshid Iqbal Shah and Rajinder Singh Manhas as additional general secretaries,” the party spokesman said adding that Waheed ur Rehman Parra has been nominated as youth president for J&K.