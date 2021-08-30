With Atal Tunnel boosting tourism, nod to 407 homestays in Lahaul and Spiti

The Atal Tunnel has opened new vistas of development for Lahaul-Spiti district and as such the state government has approved 407 homestays in Lahaul valley, the chief minister said on Sunday.

CM Jai Ram Thakur, who laid foundation stones and inaugurated development projects worth ₹66.5 crore at Udaipur in Lahaul-Spiti district, said the new homestay units will help cater to the increasing inflow of tourists as well as create new employment opportunities.

“Budget provisions of ₹136 crore have been made for Lahaul-Spiti district under the tribal area development programme, of which ₹ 72 crore is being spent in Lahaul and ₹ 64 crore in Spiti. Around ₹ 6.72 crore has been spent on providing irrigation, flood protection, drinking water facilities and ₹ 4.61 crore under sewerage and drinking water schemes in Lahaul valley,” he said.

Thakur said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission 14 residential areas have been provided drinking water and 1,470 water connections have been provided. “To provide relief to the people affected by the recent floods in Udaipur, a special ₹10 crore package has been released,” Jai Ram said.

He also announced the opening of a fire substation at Udaipur, upgrade of a sub block to a developmental block at Udaipur, upgrade of middle schools in Kishori and Bhujund into high schools, and opening of a veterinary hospital at Madgran sub-tehsil, upgrade of sub-tehsil Udaipur to tehsil, opening of a HRTC sub deport at Udaipur and upgrade of the community health centre to a civil hospital.