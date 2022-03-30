With over 15K passengers, Srinagar airport witnesses surge in tourist traffic

The Srinagar International Airport recorded the busiest day in its history after 90 to and fro flights were operated on Monday, officials said on Tuesday. Buoyed by the rush, the airport said that it is planning to construct another terminal.

They said that the airport handled 45 arriving flights with 7,824 passengers and 45 departing flights with 7,190 passengers on March 28.

“A total of 90 flights with 15,014 passengers made it the busiest day in our history,” said airport director Kuldeep Singh.

He said that they had operated a highest of 86 to and fro flights before this with a maximum of 13,700 passengers.

“It means that our traffic is increasing, more flights are there and more passengers are there who want to fly. The development of the valley is well on its track,” he said.

The airport in a series of tweets said this is only the beginning of the summer schedule and they are planning to build another terminal to cater to the increased rush in future.

“In contrast, our design capacity is less than 7,000 passengers per day. We have planned for increasing the capacity by constructing a new terminal building. The work will soon start on the project,” it said.

The director Kuldeep Singh said that so far the airport only has one terminal.

“We are expected to double our space by constructing another terminal,” he said

“We are investing about ₹1,500 crore in constructing a new terminal building and six more aircraft parking stands so that we can continue to ensure a delightful travel experience to our passengers,” the airport said in a statement.

The airport is also planning to install a new Instrument Landing System which will improve the visibility at the airport from 1,000 m to 500 m.

Earlier this month, Srinagar International Airport was also notified as the custodian for the import and export of goods directly from Srinagar to international destinations.

The Government of India acting through the Commissioner of Customs notified the Srinagar Airport as custodian for the import and export of goods from abroad at the airport’s cargo terminal.

The airlines can now operate exclusive cargo flights and can also take cargo on their international passenger flights.