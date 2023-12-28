Within Ludhiana MC limits: Amid dense fog, faulty street lights on NH-95 cause safety concerns

After an inspection by the municipal corporation’s light branch identified over 50 street lights along national highway 95 (NH-95) as faulty, the MC shot off a letter to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director highlighting the safety issues amid foggy weather. Residents and commuters in the area have also flagged the safety issues caused by the malfunctioning lights. (Manish/HT)

The corporation had conducted a survey of the road stretch within MC limits. The maintenance of the street lights is under NHAI’s purview. Residents and commuters in the area have also flagged the safety issues caused by the malfunctioning lights. Balkar Singh, who commutes from Dholewal to Model Town said, “In the evening, dense fog reduces visibility and the non-functioning street lights pose a serious threat. I request the authorities concerned to address the problem.”

MC executive engineer Manjitinder Singh said, “We have requested the officials of NHAI multiple times, but nothing has been done. I have written a letter to NHAI project director so that commuters do not suffer.”

NHAI project director Ashok Kumar assured that the matter was under consideration and said that he had directed the officials concerned to repair or replace, as needed, the street lights by the end of December so that people do not face any inconvenience.

MC’s letter highlights problem areas, such as the Verka up ramp on Ferozepur road where 12 street lights were not in working condition and the stretch from Preet Palace to Dholewal Bridge where 21 street lights were non-operational and nine poles were reportedly missing.

Gurnam Singh, a commuter alleged that the street lights had not been functioning for months and authorities concerned had failed to address the problem despite numerous complaints.