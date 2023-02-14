Without salaries for 284 days, say Kashmiri Pandits appointed under PM package

Hundreds of Kashmiri migrant PM package employees and reserved category employees on Monday staged demonstrations reiterating their demand for relocation to safer environs of Jammu from Kashmir.

They also demanded immediate release of their pending salaries in view of the ‘Maha Shivratri’ festival on February 18.

Scores of Prime Minister package Kashmiri migrant Pandit employees and Jammu-based reserved category employees fled to Jammu in May last year following targeted killings of their colleagues, Rahul Bhat and Rajini Bala, by terrorists in the valley.

While Bhat was shot dead inside his office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12, Bala, a school teacher, was gunned down in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on May 31, last year.

“We want the government to relocate us to Jammu and also release our pending salaries in view of Mahashivratri festival,” said Rahul Kaul, an employee.

Another employee said they were without salaries for the past 284 days and as a result their families were facing immense hardships.

Only a handful of Kashmiri Pandit employees have resumed their duties in Valley while majority of us are still in Jammu, he added.

The employees also submitted a memorandum at the Raj Bhawan.