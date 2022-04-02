Woman, 4-year-old son killed as truck hits bike in Sangrur
A 30-year-old woman and her four-year-old son died after a truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology at the Lehra-Sunam road on Friday.
Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Lehra police station, said Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sunam, along with his wife Rimpi Rani and son Divanshu (4), were going to Haryana to meet their relatives. A truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology.
Rimpi and her son died on the spot while Pawan also received injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. A case has been registered.
-
ASI held for taking ₹10,000 bribe in Dhuri
A team of the vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted as in charge of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Dhuri, for demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from an accused. The complainant, Sandeep Singh has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar and he had demanded the money to remove a section of the IPC from an FIR registered against the complainant. A team of the vigilance bureau arrested him and registered a case against him.
-
Nayagaon MC approves ₹14.88-crore budget for 2022-23
With an eye on development, the Nayagaon municipal council approved a budget of ₹14.88 crore for fiscal 2022-23 during a special budget meeting on Thursday evening. MC president Balwinder Kaur said the income target was set at ₹14.88 crore, while the estimated expenditure is around ₹13.11 crore, making it a ₹1.77 crore-surplus budget. Nayagaon, which falls under the Kharar assembly constituency, is represented by AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann.
-
‘Cycling safety non-existent in Delhi’
It's been nine months since 50-year-old Manish Jayal met with an accident in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony while riding his bicycle with a group of friends. In the last 14 years, he says, “the number of vehicles has increased, but there is no change in people's road etiquette”. A 43-year-old cyclist, Rajesh Maurya, says that while there are cycling lanes on some stretches, they are not maintained.
-
Chandigarh: Airport shuttle bus service off to a flying start
Launched 10 days ago, the shuttle bus service between Chandigarh International Airport and ISBT, Sector 17 has evoked encouraging response from passengers. The bus stops at Sohana and the Sector-43 ISBT en route. Timings of all eight shuttle buses, which ply at a frequency of 20 to 40 minutes, are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights. Punjab and Haryana high court is one of the destinations under consideration.
-
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur calls on Nitin Gadkari, seeks land relief for farmers
Preneet Kaur, MP, Patiala, called on Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari along with the members of the Kisan Road Sangarsh committee to take up the issue of passing rewards for land acquired by the NHAI in Derabassi and Banur. She said the members of the committee apprised her of land acquisition under the project Bhartmala NH205A in Derabassi and Banur.
