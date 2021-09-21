Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman, 6-year-old son die as car plunges into gorge in J&K’s Doda
chandigarh news

Woman, 6-year-old son die as car plunges into gorge in J&K’s Doda

The accident, prima facie a case of negligent driving, took place near Khellani nullah in Doda on Monday, J&K Police said
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 03:47 AM IST
The woman and her son have been identified as Salma Begum, 34, and Abu Talha of J&K’s Doda. (Image for representational purpose)

A woman and her minor son died while her husband was critically injured when the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district on Monday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Salma Begum, 34, and her son Abu Talha, 6, residents of Khellani.

Salma’s husband, Shakeel Ahmed, 35, has been shifted to the government medical college in Doda where his condition is stated to be critical.

The accident, prima facie a case of negligent driving, took place near Khellani Nullah in Doda on Monday.

The officials said that locals had reached the spot and rushed the victims to the Doda hospital, where two were pronounced dead upon arrival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana DC restricts working of Lodhi Club executive committee

Jai Ram lays foundation stone of projects worth 172 crore in HP’s Balh

HP high court issues notice to chief secy over stone crusher

Consider reducing GST rate on ropeways: HP to Centre
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP