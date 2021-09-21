Woman, 6-year-old son die as car plunges into gorge in J&K’s Doda

A woman and her minor son died while her husband was critically injured when the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district on Monday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Salma Begum, 34, and her son Abu Talha, 6, residents of Khellani.

Salma’s husband, Shakeel Ahmed, 35, has been shifted to the government medical college in Doda where his condition is stated to be critical.

The accident, prima facie a case of negligent driving, took place near Khellani Nullah in Doda on Monday.

The officials said that locals had reached the spot and rushed the victims to the Doda hospital, where two were pronounced dead upon arrival.