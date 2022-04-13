Woman arrested for manhandling cop to meet Haryana chief information commissioner

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
According to the police, the woman manhandled the cop after she was not allowed to meet Haryana chief information commissioner Vijai Vardhan at his office in Chandigarh
Police said the woman and her son had also tried to barge into Vijai Vardhan’s house in Sector 7 twice in 2021, when he was posted as the Haryana chief secretary. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police arrested a woman after she forcibly tried to enter the office of the Haryana chief information commissioner (CIC) in Sector 8-C on Monday by manhandling his security staff.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Preeti Jakhar of Jhajhar district, Haryana, visited the office and insisted on meeting CIC Vijai Vardhan.

When his personal security officer, head constable Sukhbir Singh, asked for her ID proof or purpose of visit, she could not present any and tried to forcibly enter Vardhan’s office. As Singh told her to stop, she manhandled him and pulled his uniform.

On Singh’s complaint, she was booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, and arrested.

Police said the woman and her son had also tried to barge into Vardhan’s house in Sector 7 twice in 2021, when he was posted as the Haryana chief secretary.

