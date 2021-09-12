Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman attendant alleges rape by Class-4 employee at Kurukshetra govt hospital
chandigarh news

Woman attendant alleges rape by Class-4 employee at Kurukshetra govt hospital

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:36 AM IST
The accused has been terminated from services by the hospital. (HT PHOTO)

A 20-year-old woman attendant was allegedly raped by a Class-4 employee at Kurukshetra’s Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Government Hospital on Friday night.

The accused, Dharmvir, is a contractual employee at the female ward and he allegedly raped the woman in the toilet. Other attendants saw the incident and alerted the hospital staff. The accused managed to flee.

He has been terminated from the employment of the hospital and has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code. Medical superintendent Dr Sara Aggarwal said the ward attendant had been appointed through an outsourcing firm.

