Woman burnt alive, six houses reduced to ashes in Shimla blaze

A 75-year-old woman was burnt alive in a major fire that broke out in Fanail village of Kotkhai’s Ramnagar in Shimla on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Seven families were rendered homeless as six houses were gutted.

The victim is Bimla Devi. Kotkhai tehsildar Kailash Koundal said the fire broke out around 1am. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after villagers informed the authorities about the incident.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained so far. Koundal said kin of the deceased and other affected families have been provided ex gratia relief of ₹10,000 each.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has expressed grief over the loss of life and property in the fire incident. The governor, who is also the chairman of the State Red Cross Society, also sent relief material, including blankets, kitchen sets and sanitation kits, to the affected families.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur tweeted, “Sad to hear about the death of a woman in a major fire that gutted six houses in Kotkhai. I pray the Almighty to grant peace to departed soul and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss. I have directed the district administration to provide every possible help to the affected families.”

