Woman, daughter killed in landslide in HP’s Chamba
A woman and her daughter were killed and two others got injured after getting hit by shooting stones between Dhanchho and Hadsar en route Manimahesh lake in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district late on Wednesday.
The deceased have been identified as Sonu Devi, 34, and her daughter Avantika, 10, hailing from Lapiana village of Harchakian tehsil in Kangra district.
Chamba deputy superintendent of police (HQ) Abhimanyou Verma said the incident took place near Dunali. Injured Sahil Sharma from Una and Ganesh of Pathankot in Punjab were rushed to a local hospital.
Sharma, who was in critical condition, has been shifted to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba. The Bharmour civil administration has given ₹25,000 immediate relief to the family of deceased.
-
Pune ZP to assess 77 special schools
The Pune Zilla Parishad will assess 77 special schools in rural areas three times each academic year, said officials. “These schools in and around Pune will be assessed for infrastructure and teaching quality. Such assessment will be conducted three times a year starting from August this year. The second assessment will be conducted in December and January and the third assessment will be conducted in February and March,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO).
-
Fare hike decision on hold, still auto drivers in Pune insist on extra charge
On July 25 this year, the Regional Transport Authority decided to hike autorickshaw fares by ₹2, but the fare hike was suspended until the next meeting. However, auto-rickshaw drivers in the city continue to fleece passengers by charging exorbitant fare from them citing old reports about the proposed hike from August 1 or not plying by meter and overcharging.
-
Mumbai reports 1,201 new Covid cases, highest since June 30; 2 deaths
Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,201 fresh cases of the Covid-19 – the highest since June 30. The Maharashtra capital also registered two deaths. The city had reported 1,265 cases on June 30. The death toll reached 1,48,186. A day ago, the state had recorded 1,800 new cases and six deaths. There are 11,690 active patients in the state. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.02 per cent.
-
Ex-MLA Rajan Tiwary, wanted by UP police, arrested from Raxaul
A former MLA in Bihar, who was wanted by the Uttar Pradesh police in a 25-year-old case, was arrested Thursday at Raxual in Bihar's East Champaran district while he was crossing over to Nepal, police said. The former MLA from Govindganj constituency in West Champaran district, Rajan Tiwary, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head announced by UP Police.
-
In the dock, Bihar’s new law minister gets charge of Sheohar district
Bihar's new law minister Karthikey Kumar, who is in the eye of storm over a pending arrest warrant against Karthikey Kumar in an abduction case, has given charge of Sheohar district, as per a notification containing a fresh list of ministers in-charge of different districts in the state, issued on Thursday. Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav brushed the allegations aside. Karthikey Kumar is from Yadav's party, the RJD. Six ministers have been allotted two districts each.
