Woman dead, husband missing after car falls in canal

A couple travelling in their car fell into the Western Yamuna Canal near Kaithal road in Karnal on Thursday night, police said. A car being lifted from the Yamuna canal after an accident in Karnal on Thursday. (PTI)

The body of the woman, Nisha Miglani, was fished out, but there was no clue of her husband Amit Miglani despite efforts by the divers and police department.

Police said that the couple was riding in the car when it fell into the canal around 10 pm, the reason for which was still unknown.

Assandh MLA Yogender Rana said that Amit and his family live in Sector 13 of Karnal and run a furniture business in Assandh.

“As soon as the news of the accident was received, teams of police, administration, SDRF and divers reached the spot. The car was taken out of the canal with the help of a crane. Nisha was also rescued by the divers and taken to hospital, where she was declared dead,” he added.

Despite rain and high velocity of the canal water, police said that efforts were still on to find Amit, who is presumed to be dead.