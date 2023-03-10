Woman dentist found murdered at male friend’s house in Jammu

A 27-year-old woman was found stabbed to death at the house of her male friend in Pamposh Colony of Janipur area in Jammu city, police said on Thursday.

The police have booked her friend, who was also found with similar injuries, on murder charges. The victim and the accused, 30, studied together at a dental college in Kunjwani’s Sehora area in 2016, the police said.

Janipur station house officer (SHO) Inspector Vijay Kumar Sarmal said, “We had on Tuesday evening received a call from a relative of the accused, stating that he had shared on his Facebook handle his plans to commit suicide. That was when his relatives rushed to his house, but found the main door locked from the outside.”

A police team reached the spot and broke into the house. “The cops found the woman’s body with multiple stab wounds in her abdomen,” the official said.

“The accused was found in a critical condition in a washroom. He also bore similar injuries in his abdomen,” he added.

“We shifted him to the government medical college and hospital, where he is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit,” the SHO said.

The victim’s body was also taken to the hospital where a post-mortem examination was conducted, whose report is awaited.

She was cremated on Wednesday evening, the inspector said.

“The victim was pursuing MDS in Delhi and had come to Jammu to celebrate Holi. We have taken into custody their mobile phones and are analysing the data to ascertain what transpired between them. The weapon of crime -- a kitchen knife -- was also seized from the house,” he added.

The first information report has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Janipur police station.

A doctor at the Jammu government hospital said the accused was under observation. “His condition remains critical and we are monitoring his vitals,” she added.