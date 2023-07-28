Woman dies, BSF jawan among 2 injured in car crash in Jammu

A woman died and two men, including a BSF jawan, were injured after their car rammed into a pillar opposite BSF camp at Paloura on Friday, said officials.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case under Section 279 and 304-A, and initiated investigations. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Vandana Verma, 40, wife of Rakesh Verma of Patoli Mangotrian.

A police officer said, “The accident took place at Paloura opposite BSF’s frontier headquarters when their car collided with a pillar. While woman died on the spot, two others, including a BSF were injured critically.”

The injured were identified as BSF constable Rakesh Verma, 47, of Patoli Mangotrian and Monika Gupta, 40, wife of Romesh Gupta of Talab Tillo.

Police have registered a case under Section 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code, and initiated investigations.

2 Amarnath pilgrims among 3 injured in Ramban

In another incident, three persons, including two Amarnath pilgrims, were injured on Friday when their car skidded off the road in Ramban district.

The accident took place on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Gangroo area.

The vehicle was part of the Amarnath convoy to the Baltal basecamp, the officials said.

“Two pilgrims Adarsh Kumar and Manju Sharma besides their driver Ankush Sharma suffered minor injuries. They were hospitalised,” said a police officer.

They hailed from Rehari in Jammu city.