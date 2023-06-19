Woman found hanging from tree; husband, mother-in-law held in Punjab’s Amritsar

A 26-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Bandala village falling under the Jandiala police station of Amritsar-rural police district on Sunday.

Representational image.

The deceased has been identified as Komalpreet Kaur of Rayali village falling under the Gharinda police station of Amritsar-rural police district.

After the recovery of the body, the police arrested the woman’s husband Sajanpreet Singh and his mother Paramjit Kaur of Khateai Kalan village. Both the accused have also been booked under murder charges at Jandiala police station.

The deceased woman’s father Avtar Singh said her daughter was married to Sajanpreet around two and a half years ago. “Sajanpreet used to forcibly take my daughter to a church situated in Rajewal village. My daughter had complained to me several times about her being taken to the church without her consent. My daughter had also been suffering from tuberculosis. Instead of taking my daughter to a doctor, Sajanpreet and his mother had been taking her to the church for her treatment. However, my daughter was opposed to this,” he said.

“Around one-and-a-half months ago, my daughter had delivered a baby boy, but he died four days after his birth. Sajanpreet and his mother had taken my daughter to the church once again on Saturday. The accused killed her on the way back home and hanged her body from a tree in Bandala village,” he alleged.

The body was noticed on Sunday morning by passers-by and the local police were informed.

Jandiala station house officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh said on the complaint of the deceased’s parents, they have registered a case of murder against Sajanpreet and his mother. “Both the accused have been arrested and a preliminary investigation has found that they had killed the woman and hanged her body from the tree,” he added.

