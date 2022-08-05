Woman, her mother-in-law shot dead in Hisar’s Hansi, 4 booked

A woman and her mother-in-law were allegedly shot dead by four assailants at Hisar’s Hansi in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Supriya and her mother-in-law Geeta Yadav.

In his complaint to the police, lawyer Bunty Yadav said four armed assailants led by Sonu and Monu barged into his house around 6.30 am and fired shots at his wife Supriya, who was making tea in the kitchen, and his mother Geeta Yadav, who was in her room.

“I and my children locked ourselves in a room to save our lives. After the assailants fled the spot, I took my mother and wife to a private hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared them dead,” Yadav added.

Hansi DSP Raj Singh said Bunty has a dispute with Sonu and Monu over some plot.

“We have booked Sonu, Monu and two others under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. We have launched a manhunt to nab them,” the DSP added.

