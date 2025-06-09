Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman out for morning walk loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 09, 2025 09:04 AM IST

Following the woman’s complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 34 police station under Sections 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

A 46-year-old woman lost her gold chain to bike-borne snatchers in Sector 34, said police on Sunday.

The victim, Mamta Rani, alias Puja Rani, of Sector 34-D, Chandigarh, had stepped out around 5.50 am on June 6 for her regular morning walk, when she was targeted. (HT)
The victim, Mamta Rani, alias Puja Rani, of Sector 34-D, Chandigarh, had stepped out around 5.50 am on June 6 for her regular morning walk, when she was targeted. (HT)

The victim, Mamta Rani, alias Puja Rani, of Sector 34-D, had stepped out around 5.50 am on June 6 for her regular morning walk, said police.

In her complaint, she told police that as she approached a house near the Sector 34 C-D turn, two young men on a motorcycle halted beside her.

One of them stepped down, yanked the gold chain from her neck, and sped away, she added.

“It happened so suddenly. I was in shock and couldn’t process what just happened. It was terrifying,” she said.

She was shocked after the incident and did not report it immediately. “I was scared and needed time to gather myself. I informed my family only after returning home and decided to file a complaint the next day,” she stated in her report.

Following her complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 34 police station under Sections 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are now working to identify the culprits through CCTV footage from the area..

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman out for morning walk loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On