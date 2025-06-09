Woman out for morning walk loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh

A 46-year-old woman lost her gold chain to bike-borne snatchers in Sector 34, said police on Sunday. The victim, Mamta Rani, alias Puja Rani, of Sector 34-D, Chandigarh, had stepped out around 5.50 am on June 6 for her regular morning walk, when she was targeted. (HT)

In her complaint, she told police that as she approached a house near the Sector 34 C-D turn, two young men on a motorcycle halted beside her.

One of them stepped down, yanked the gold chain from her neck, and sped away, she added.

“It happened so suddenly. I was in shock and couldn’t process what just happened. It was terrifying,” she said.

She was shocked after the incident and did not report it immediately. “I was scared and needed time to gather myself. I informed my family only after returning home and decided to file a complaint the next day,” she stated in her report.

Following her complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 34 police station under Sections 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are now working to identify the culprits through CCTV footage from the area..