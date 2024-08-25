Woman set on fire in Ambala, hospitalised

A 32-year-old woman was found engulfed in flames in an empty plot of land here on Saturday, police said. A 32-year-old woman was found engulfed in flames in an empty plot of land here on Saturday, police said. (HT File)

The woman suffered serious burn injuries and was rushed to the Ambala civil hospital. In view of her critical condition, she was later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh for treatment, they said.

According to police, some shopkeepers nearby noticed the woman engulfed in flames in an empty plot of land. They tried to extinguish the fire but the woman was severely burnt, police said.

Police are investigating the matter, they added.