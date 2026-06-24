Woman, son rescued from blaze at house; car catches fire on flyover in Ludhiana

Two fire incidents were reported in the city on Tuesday. A woman suffered burn injuries while her toddler son escaped unhurt after a fire broke out in a locked room at Jagjit Nagar near Hero Bakery Chowk. In a separate incident, a car caught fire on the Atam Nagar flyover, though the driver managed to escape safely.

The car that caught fire on Atam Nagar flyover in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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In the Jagjit Nagar incident, a shopkeeper rescued the woman and her child after noticing smoke and flames emerging from a plot and hearing cries for help from inside.

Rahul, who runs a shop nearby, rushed to the spot and found that a room inside the plot had been locked from outside.

He used a flat pan lying nearby to break open the lock and brought the woman and her toddler out of the room. The woman sustained burn injuries on her arms and was taken to Deepak Hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable. The child escaped unhurt.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials said the room being locked from outside has raised suspicion and the exact sequence of events will become clearer after the woman’s statement is recorded.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman’s husband had reportedly left the premises shortly before the fire following a quarrel with her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman’s husband had reportedly left the premises shortly before the fire following a quarrel with her. {{/usCountry}}

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Firefighter Karamjit Singh said the department received information about the blaze around 1 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control after an operation by the fire brigade.

He said three cylinders were present inside the room and the situation could have turned serious had the flames reached them. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Car catches fire on flyover

In the second incident, panic gripped commuters after a Hyundai i20 caught fire on the Atam Nagar flyover.

Car owner Rajesh Kumar said he was driving alone when the vehicle began malfunctioning near a turn on the flyover. Suspecting a technical fault, he pulled over and stepped out of the vehicle.

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Shortly afterwards, smoke started billowing from the bonnet and the car was engulfed in flames.

Rajesh said the vehicle had travelled only 10-12 kilometres since morning and suspected a short circuit to be the cause of the fire.

Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot after receiving information and brought the blaze under control.

Officials said the driver’s prompt action helped avert a major mishap. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the fire, fire officials said.