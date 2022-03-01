Woman stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Majitha village

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law over a property dispute in Nangal Pannuan village falling under the Majitha sub-division, the police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Kaur while the accused is her brother-in-law, Kuldeep Singh, 30.

The police said the incident took place at 2 pm on Sunday when the deceased along with her three-year-old son was present at her house.

“Amandeep Kaur’s husband Manjit Singh is an electrician. Manjit went out on Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, Kuldeep came and stabbed his sister-in-law with a knife, killing her on the spot,” said Paramjit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Majitha.

He said, “Kuldeep, who is unmarried, lives with in the same house. Kuldeep wanted a share of the house in his name to which Amandeep was opposing. Our raids are on to nab Kuldeep.”

He said they have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the Majitha police station.

