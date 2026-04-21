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Woman stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Rohtak

In his complaint to the police, the woman’s brother Somdas said that his sister went to attend a ‘sangeet function’ at her neighbour’s house

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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A 39-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brother-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday night at Rithal village in Rohtak, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Parvesh Devi, was allegedly killed for dancing on a DJ song during ‘sangeet’ function, police added.

The woman’s family members alleged that her brother-in-law used to scold her for stepping outside the home for any work and he did not allow her to attend any religious, family or social function. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim is survived by two daughters aged 10 and 15; 14-year-old son and husband Sukhbir Phogat. In his complaint to the police, the woman’s brother Somdas said that his sister went to attend a ‘sangeet function’ at her neighbour’s house.

“Her brother-in-law Jasbir Phogat was irked after seeing her dancing along with other women on a DJ song. When she returned home, Jasbir started abusing her and engaged in a brawl. Later, he killed her with a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday night,” the complainant added. He said that his sister’s husband and mother-in-law were not at home when the incident occurred.

“My nephew witnessed his mother lying in a pool of blood and he called me. Then, the family members took my sister to Rohtak’s PGIMS, where she died during treatment,” he added.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Rohtak
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Rohtak
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