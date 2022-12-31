Woman, who accused Haryana minister of sexual misconduct, files police complaint

The junior athletics coach, who accused Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual misconduct, on Friday filed a police complaint against him.

“We have received the complaint and sent it to SHO police station sector 26 for necessary legal action,” said Manisha Choudhary, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.

The woman coach had on Thursday alleged that Singh, a former hockey captain and sitting BJP MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra, indulged in sexual misconduct when she visited his official residence in Chandigarh.

The woman visited the Chandigarh police headquarters on Friday and had met SSP Choudhary and SP Shruti Arora.

“I have full faith in Chandigarh police and was assured a fair inquiry,” said the woman, who was recruited as junior coach in September. The woman, who took part in the Rio Olympics, was recruited under the government’s outstanding sports person scheme.

The woman claimed that she has been receiving intimidating messages on social media.

Hooda demands fair probe

Rohtak: Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded a fair probe into the matter.

“The government should initiate a fair probe into the matter and a fair probe can’t be possible until he (Sandeep Singh) remains the minister,” Hooda said while talking to media in Bhiwani.

Hooda, along with state Congress chief Udai Bhan, was in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri to invite them for Rahul Gandhi’s second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana and a rally in Panipat on January 6.