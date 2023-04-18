Row erupts as woman with Tricolour painted on cheek ‘barred’ from entering Golden Temple; SGPC clarifies

A row erupted on Monday after a video surfaced on social media platforms purportedly showing a woman being stopped from entering the Golden Temple in Amritsar as she had the colours of the national flag painted on her face.

A combo of two pictures shows a woman, left, with Tricolour painted on her face who was allegedly denied entry to the Golden Temple by a temple staffer, right, in Amritsar on Monday. (PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The backlash on social media prompted the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the affairs of the central Sikh shrine, to issue a clarification, maintaining that ‘maryada’ (Sikh code of conduct) must be followed by every devotee on the complex.

The undated video widely circulated on social media platforms shows the woman accompanied by a man confronting a sewadar (attendant) deployed at the entrance. When asked for an explanation, he could be heard saying that the woman cannot enter the Sikh shrine because she had a flag painted on her face. On being asked by the man whether this is not India, the sewadar is heard saying: “No, this is Punjab.”

This leads to an exchange of heated arguments between both the sides. The sewadar objected to the word ‘bakwas’ (rubbish) purportedly uttered by the woman for him. The woman is seen recording the video on her mobile phone, which the sewadar tries to snatch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has drawn sharp reactions from a section of users on social media, while certain Sikh segments are backing the act of sewadar citing that the gurdwara is not a ‘picnic spot’ or ‘tourist place’.

‘Conversation between devotee and sewadar should not be portrayed negatively’

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday strongly condemned the “narrative being created against the Sikhs” on social media platforms over the viral conversation of the woman with sewadar. He said the conversation between a devotee and a sewadar of the gurdwara is being misrepresented and falsely propagated.

The SGPC chief said it is not right to make fabricated and baseless comments on social media to tarnish the image of Sikhs and defame the management of organisation over an incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhami said Sachkhand Sri Harmander Sahib is a universal place for people of all religions and the pilgrims who come here are respected.

“But it is sad that anti-Sikh forces are leaving no stone unturned to tarnish the image of Sikh institutions. Spreading false propaganda on any incident is an act of breaking the brotherhood, which should be avoided. In this recent incident, a woman was asked by the sewadar to follow the maryada. Although the SGPC has also started an investigation into this matter, some people are still deliberately pushing it in the wrong direction,” he added.

Dhami said every gurdwara, including the Golden Temple, has a set maryada, which is mandatory for the sangat to follow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sometimes, people deliberately act against the maryada, which is why watchmen and sewadars keep alerting the pilgrims,” he added.

‘Not the national flag as it didn’t have Ashoka Chakra’

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said, “This is a Sikh shrine. Every religious place has its own decorum. We welcome everyone. We apologise if an official misbehaved. The tricolour on her face was not our national flag as it didn’t have the Ashoka Chakra. It could have been a political flag.”

The sewadar, Sarabjit Singh, has meanwhile also released a video to clarify his stance. “This incident happened a few days ago. The woman was wearing a skirt. I made her aware of the maryada of the Guru. I told her that everyone should come to the gurdwara in full attire. However, she and the man accompanying blew the incident out of proportion. Everyone is respected at the Golden Temple, but maryada is of utmost importance and every devotee should follow it. Rumours being spread are false. Don’t go by these rumours. I am fulfilling my duty with utmost sincerity,” he stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}