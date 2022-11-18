Woman’s body found in car in Zirakpur | Day on, two men booked for culpable homicide

A day after the body of a 38-year-old woman was found in a car parked in an open farm in Satapgarh village in Zirakpur, police booked two persons late on Thursday evening for committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The accused were identified as Manavjeet of Sultanpur Lodhi and Ajay of Jalandhar. According to the sources, the victim had gone to a hotel in Sector 118 on November 15 with Ajay.

A case had been registered following the complaint of the elder sister of the victim. Police had earlier found no injury marks on the body of the deceased, a Dera Bassi

resident.

The complainant said her sister, a divorcee was staying with her father in Derabassi, and wanted to move abroad and had come in contact with Ajay — an immigration agent and his friend Manavjeet.

She alleged that the accused called her sister to a hotel, forced her to drink heavily and failed to take her to a hospital when she fell sick.

Giving out further details, a senior officer privy of the case said, “They drank heavily in the hotel and left the hotel at around 1 am next day in an inebriated state. The woman was so drunk that she was brought down in the hotel lobby on a chair and the same has been captured in the CCTV cameras.”

Police said Ajay, who was driving the victim’s car, fled after leaving the vehicle and the victim behind at around 2.10 am on Wednesday.

“We have identified the accused but are yet to nab them. We have already sent our police teams and hopefully they will be arrested soon,” a policeman said.

A case under Section 304 (committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.

