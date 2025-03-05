Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman’s body found near KMP expressway in Haryana

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Mar 05, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The body of an unidentified woman, aged around 30-32 years, was found wrapped in a blanket near the KMP expressway in Daboda Kalan village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, police said on Tuesday

The body of an unidentified woman, aged around 30-32 years, was found wrapped in a blanket near the KMP expressway in Daboda Kalan village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, police said on Tuesday.

The police are trying to identify the woman and apprehend the killer. (HT File)
The police are trying to identify the woman and apprehend the killer. (HT File)

“The body of the woman has multiple stab wounds, indicating she was murdered before being dumped in a deserted area. The body was recovered on Monday evening. Efforts are on to identify the woman and apprehend the killer,” inspector Bijender Singh, station house officer (SHO) Sadar, Bahadurgarh, said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On