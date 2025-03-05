Woman’s body found near KMP expressway in Haryana

The body of an unidentified woman, aged around 30-32 years, was found wrapped in a blanket near the KMP expressway in Daboda Kalan village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, police said on Tuesday. The police are trying to identify the woman and apprehend the killer. (HT File)

“The body of the woman has multiple stab wounds, indicating she was murdered before being dumped in a deserted area. The body was recovered on Monday evening. Efforts are on to identify the woman and apprehend the killer,” inspector Bijender Singh, station house officer (SHO) Sadar, Bahadurgarh, said.