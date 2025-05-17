Menu Explore
Woman’s decomposed body found on Chandigarh-Ambala road

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 17, 2025 09:38 AM IST

Mohali police have appealed to public for information about the incident or the woman’s identity to assist in the probe, assuring of making every effort to solve the case and deliver justice to the victim

A decomposed body of an unidentified woman was discovered at an empty plot on the Chandigarh-Ambala road, triggering panic in the area.

The body was sent to the Dera Bassi government hospital for further investigation. (iStock)
Passers-by informed the Zirakpur police after noticing a putrid smell.

SHO Gagandeep Singh responded to the scene with a police team and retrieved the body from the bushes. The body was sent to the Dera Bassi government hospital for further investigation.

The cause of death and the woman’s identity remain a mystery. Police have appealed to public for information about the incident or the woman’s identity to assist in the probe, assuring of making every effort to solve the case and deliver justice to the victim.

