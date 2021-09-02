Women falling behind in vaccination drive in Ludhiana

Even as the vaccination drive gathers pace in Ludhiana with a record 20 lakh people inoculated in eight months, there remains a gender gap in the vaccination rate, with women lagging behind.

As per the data shared by the health department, of the 20 lakh people who have received the shot, only five lakh are fully vaccinated, while the rest have only received a single dose. Of the 20 lakh people inoculated in the district so far, 12 lakh are men and eight lakh women.

As per the health department, 11,77,817 men have been vaccinated so far, while 8,07,560 women have got the jab, leaving a gap of 3,70,257 doses between the genders.

Experts say vaccine hesitancy due to rumoured side effects, lack of information, technical and logistical support, and patriarchal social values are responsible for the gender gap in Covid vaccination.

Vaccination in-charge Dr Puneet Juneja says, “A variety of factors are responsible for the gender gap in the vaccination drive. We are doing better than other states in bridging the gender gap. Women should also come forward and get vaccinated as they too are at a similar risk of catching the fatal infection as men.”

An age-wise breakup reveals that 9,80,298 people in the 18 to 44 age bracket have received the jab, 6,15,606 people in the 45 to 60 bracket have been vaccinated and 3,89,751 people above the age of 60 have got the shot.

Ludhiana, which has the distinction of being the most populous district, is leading the state in the vaccination drive. It had crossed the milestone of inoculating 10 lakh people on June 22. Out of 20 lakh people vaccinated in the district so far, five lakh people were vaccinated in August.

Dr Juneja says the vaccination drive is on the right track and people are receiving the second dose at regular intervals of 12 to 16 weeks as suggested by the government.

In a nutshell

Category People

Men: 11,77,817

Women: 8,07,560

Gender gap : 3, 70,257

First dose: 14,85,551

Second doses: 5,00,104

18 to 44 age group: 9,80,298

45 to 60 age group: 6,15,606

60+ age group: 3,89,751