Women IPS officers who carry the mantle in Ludhiana

These women Indian Police Service officers have chosen to tread the path seldom taken and lead from the front. They risk their lives to protect the vulnerable and the exalted values of freedom, and justice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Women must speak up against injustice’

Pragya Jain, additional deputy commissioner of police

A 2017-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Pragya Jain is at present serving as additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, industrial security, child and women cell) in Ludhiana. Jain, who hails from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, has also served as ADCP (City 1). An ayurveda doctor, she ran a clinic before joining the police force.She is the first person in her family to join the force.

Why did you choose to join the police force? Did your parents support your decision?

My parents supported and encouraged me to join the police force. Although, the job is tough, but women are more secure, safe and powerful here than any other profession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Any advise for women preparing to join the force?

Women preparing to join the police should give it their all. Nothing is impossible if one is focused on their goal.More women should join the police department if they want to bring a real change in society. Most women are more comfortable talking to a woman officer. If more women join the police,it will be beneficial for women in particular and society on the whole.

Any message for the woman of tomorrow?

Every woman is unique in herself, and is no less than a man. Women need to empower themselves and showcase their talent. Parents should provide quality education to their daughters if they want to see their daughter become independent and successful. Women should learn to speak up and should raise their voice against injustice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 2016-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Ashwini Gotyal is serving as additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3). (Representative Image/HT File)

‘Empowered women uplift their tribe’

Ashwini Gotyal, additional deputy commissioner of police

A 2016-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Ashwini Gotyal is serving as additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3). Gotyal, who hails from Vijayapura of Karnataka, has also served as ADCP headquarters. An electronic engineer, Gotyal has worked at Dell before joining the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Is it difficult for police officers to maintain work-life balance?

Being a police officer is tough for both men and women as it is not a regular 9 to 5 job. Police personnel hardly find time for their family and are almost always on duty during festivals.

It is generally believed that the job is tougher for women. Your thoughts?

Women are no way less than men and do not face any additional problems because of their gender. In the police force, both men and women wear the same uniform and perform the same duties. According to a study, people, especially women, trust women officers more than their male counterparts.

What should be done to ensure gender equality in the police force?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More women should join the force. Women are half the population and the same should be reflected in all fields. Women who want to usher change should join the forces. If they are empowered themselves, they can uplift other women as well.

Any message for the woman of tomorrow?

Education and self-reliance are key factors to ensure that women are financially independent and to be successful in their respective fields.

(Interviewed by Tarsem Deogan)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON