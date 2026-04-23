...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Women quota row: Haryana assembly to hold special session on April 27

Haryana government likely to bring censure motion to target Congress and its allies for blocking women quota bill in Lok Sabha

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

With the Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday announcing a special session of the state assembly on April 27, the controversy over women’s reservation and Congress-led opposition parties blocking the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to expand Lok Sabha seats is set to dominate the one-day proceedings, it has emerged.

The Cabinet meeting held in Gurugram under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini decided to convene the special session and also gave its nod to introduce the Bill to facilitate promotions of Group-D employees. (PTI)

The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government will also introduce the Haryana Clerical Services Bill, 2026, even as the special session is primarily aimed at politically “exposing” the Congress for blocking amendments linked to implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Lok Sabha, official sources said.

The Cabinet meeting held in Gurugram under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini decided to convene the special session and also gave its nod to introduce the Bill to facilitate promotions of Group-D employees. Top government sources say that apart from legislative business, the session’s main focus will remain on a censure motion the government will introduce against the opposition to “expose” the Congress and its allies for blocking the women quota related amendment bill in the Lok Sabha.

Though, the chief minister did not categorically say that a special session of the assembly was being convened to discuss Congress’ role in stalling the constitution amendment bill, Saini said opposing Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam “exposed the opposition” and that it was an insult to women’s power.

“Everyone witnessed how opposition parties in the Lok Sabha tried to hinder the progress of India’s women and crushed their aspirations,” Saini said, pointing out that what happened in the Lok Sabha “exposed” the true face of Congress and its allies before the nation.

“These parties have once again proved that when it comes to granting rights to women, their real character is anti-women and power-hungry. The opposition’s narrow mindset towards women has been revealed as they want to confine women within four walls,” Saini said.

Asking why Congress and other opposition parties always considered women weak, Saini said the opposition was spreading lies and trying to mislead people. Stating that the opposition fears losing political relevance if women are empowered, Saini said the opposition is not serving the country but creating problems.

Promotion of Group D employees

The Cabinet agreed to frame necessary rules for the promotion of Group D employees in the common cadre. These employees have completed more than five years of service and are now eligible for promotion to the post of clerk. Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the draft of the Haryana Clerical Services (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2026. The draft bill proposes to increase the promotion quota of Group D to the post of Clerk from 20% to 30%. A provision has been included to mandatorily keep 5% ex-gratia posts.

 
women's reservation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Women quota row: Haryana assembly to hold special session on April 27
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Women quota row: Haryana assembly to hold special session on April 27
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.