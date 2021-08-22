Women rapidly gaining ground in criminal activity in Ludhiana

Women are rapidly storming every last male bastion in society. Sadly, they are also giving their male counterparts a run for their money in the unsavoury sphere of crime.

In the first 20 days of August alone, nine cases were reported where women were directly involved in cases of murder, abetment to suicide and drug peddling apart from active participation in dowry demands and deaths.

A woman, no less, the mother of the nine-year-old victim, had been involved in a cold-blooded murder that had sent shock waves through the city on June 21. It had emerged that the women and her husband had murdered the minor girl so that they could claim ₹2.5 lakh as insurance money.

To top it all, cops are losing a lot of sleep due to a women’s gang of snatchers. The gang of three scouts the city in a car and offers lifts to unsuspecting elderly persons and then rob them. Six such cases have been reported in the last six months.

Shockingly, women have also been found guilty of helping those accused of rape. In a recent case, lodged at the Daba police station on Thursday, a woman had helped a 21-year-old culprit escape after raping a minor.

A woman wanted for cheating, and forging documents in a 2007 case had kept giving cops the slip for four years. The woman, Kulwant Kaur of Mohalla Gurbakhsh Colony of Patiala, was declared a proclaimed offender in 2017 by the court. She was arrested by the PO staff of Ludhiana police on Friday.

Consultant psychologist Dr Rajiv Sharma said materialism has affected everyone and women are no exception. “Such incidents happen for a reason. Money is a strong incitement for most crime. It has often been seen that illicit relations and personal grudges have also led women down the path of crime.”