Women will decide what to wear, eat, drink, not BJP or RSS: Selja

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The HPCC chief assured the delegates that they will be given opportunities in the party according to their talent and that participation of women will be ensured in important party activities. (HT FILE)

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Thursday held a meeting of the State Mahila Congress workers and said that camps will be organised to train female delegates about social media platforms to the advantage of the party activities.

The HPCC chief assured the delegates that they will be given opportunities in the party according to their talent and that participation of women will be ensured in important party activities.

Accusing BJP and RSS leaders of making vulgar and controversial statements against women, Selja said that women will decide what to wear, eat and drink, and not BJP or RSS.

The HPCC chief said these leaders should refrain from making controversial statements against women and respect them.

She said that ever since the BJP government was formed in Haryana, the situation of women in state has become “pathetic”.

“The law and order situation in state has collapsed due to which there is huge increase in rape and kidnapping incidents in Haryana,” she alleged.

